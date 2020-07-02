“Saturday, was just like old times” Say Businesses participating in “Open Streets” program

Still dealing with challenges posed by the pandemic, the City of Burlington, is supporting Downtown businesses, through the “Open Streets” program. Downtown businesses are looking forward to Saturday, after a successful “Open Streets” event last weekend.

College, Cherry, Bank, Center and South Champlain Streets, are closed every Saturday this summer from 12 to 8PM, allowing businesses to expand into the street to increase capacity, and their sales. Last Saturday was the first of many “Open Streets” for the Queen City.

While there had been concerns that a lack of parking in the area would deter people from coming out, Jack Qualey, Co-Owner of Home and Garden Vermont, says business was booming. “Yeah I was a little skeptical at first, but it worked out great. I didn’t see any glitches, and I mean it was really, it really was a big boost for our business and probably for everybody else on the street.”

Qualey tells me Saturday was probably the busiest day of the year so far. “Saturday, was just like old times. I mean it was really busy. Really it was our best day, certainly our best day this year.”

Ian Donerer, Owner of nearby, Burlington Records, says people just want to get out, and they aren’t going to let a lack of parking stop them. “In previous years, I would have been maybe more concerned. But at this point with where we are in this Country, and where we are in Vermont, having the ability to be outside and to have a good time outside is really important.”

According to sources the City will be trying something different this coming Saturday. To accommodate restaurants during the dinner rush, the hours will be extended until 9PM.