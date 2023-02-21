Citizens Bank has launched a scholarship program for Vermont students in honor of Black History Month. The scholarship program is aimed at providing financial support for students who are currently enrolled in or have committed to attending historically Black colleges or universities (HBCUs).

The Richard Kemp Center in Burlington, Vermont honors Burlington’s first African American city councilor and provides opportunities for young people to prepare for higher education. Mark Hughes, the Executive Director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance is glad to see these opportunities being offered for students of color. “We have and we continue towards a more perfect union, and I believe that with all my heart. But we can’t forget how much ground we have to cover,” says Mark Hughes.

The scholarship program is designed to help level the playing field for Black and brown students facing financial challenges when applying to higher education institutions. According to the Federal Reserve, the average Black household earns about half as much as the average white household. With this in mind, organizations like Citizens Bank are looking to help level the playing field by offering scholarships to Vermont students.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must first take a four-week online class on Black history. They are then required to write an essay developing a plan for continuing year-round discussions on Black history in their communities. Eight Vermont students will receive $5,000 in tuition help and a computer.

Latricia Lumpkins, the Senior Strategy Manager at Citizens Bank, said, “What prospective students can expect is to really have an opportunity to learn more, share their perspectives and have an opportunity to have that graded and have an opportunity to win the scholarship.” Lumpkins, who was a first-year college graduate in her family, said that for her, giving back is full circle. “Education for me was a catalyst to really changing my financial status in my life and creating a legacy for my children to do the same,” she added.

Although Black History Month is an important time to celebrate Black history, Mark Hughes wants people to embrace Black history all year round. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance plans to take students from Vermont to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., in late April.

Lumpkins encourages students to take advantage of opportunities like the scholarship program. She said, “See what’s there for you. There are so many opportunities and scholarships for people of color. Take advantage of whatever you can to really help give you access to education.”

The Richard Kemp Center also hosts activities for younger students after school, including a chess club every Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.