School board member barred from Bellows Falls Union HS grounds

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, a school superintendent in southern Vermont has taken out a ‘no-trespass’ order against a member of his own school board.

Under the terms of the order, Jason Terry is barred from Bellows Falls Union High School and from all of the high school’s activities. Terry is a board member in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, the school district to which the high school belongs.

WNESU superintendent Christopher Pratt took out the order following a verbal confrontation in late March between Terry and the high school’s principal, Christopher Hodsden. The argument reportedly concerned a quarantine order for Terry’s son — a student at BFUHS — after traveling to Keene, New Hampshire to try out for a basketball team.

Terry told the newspaper that he’s been seeking a meeting with Hodsden, Pratt and others since the confrontation to apologize for it and to discuss the situation that led to it. Pratt wrote that he sought the order out of concern for faculty, staff and students after several of them witnessed the dispute.

Terry is also a BFUHS school board member. At a meeting of that board last Monday, the school nurse at BFUHS demanded Terry’s resignation, accusing him of violating state and local school board ethics policies regarding bullying and harassment.