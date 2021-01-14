South Burlington High builds outdoor ice rink to keep students active during pandemic

During a time when we are all looking for fun activities to do while staying safe and social distancing, one principal came up with an idea for his students. South Burlington High School principal, Patrick Burke, got creative when it came to looking for a way to keep his students engaged. Burke, along with Physical education teacher, Sean Jones, and a crew of others built an outdoor ice rink behind the school.

Burke says the rink would not be possible without the dedication of their facilities team. Burke said, “They put up this lumber. They leveled off the ground a little bit and put in all the extra hours to make this happen.”

Sean Jones, a PE teacher at South Burlington says he is excited for his students to be using the rink. Jones said, “We can use it for PE, we can use it for athletics…it’s going to be open to the community.

Outside of school it’s another thing that our leadership does to bring the community together…bring our school community together…so we couldn’t be more excited.”

The new rink was revealed on Monday and will be used by school teams and gym classes. Burke says that they hope to open up the rink for community use in the future.