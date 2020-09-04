New Hampshire school re-examining Native American imagery, mascot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire high school is re-examining its Native American imagery and mascot, ranging from imagery of Native American arrows and feathers to a statue of an indigenous person wearing a headress.

The “W” on the Winnacunnet High School website in Hampton once featured the feathers. Superintendent William Lupini tells Seacoastonline.com that administrators are now preparing to work with students and community members on re-examining the Warrior mascot, which has been illustrated with symbols from Native American culture such as arrows and feathers.

A petition organized by school alumni calls for Native symbolism to be removed. That’s led to a debate in town about whether the mascot is an insult or a tribute to Native Americans.