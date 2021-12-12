The superintendent of the St. Johnsbury School District is apologizing for authorizing a one-time payment of $2,000 to every district employee without telling the school board ahead of time.

According to the Caledonian-Record, the Vermont Agency of Education approved the payment. The $340,000 came from pandemic relief funds which the district wouldn’t have used otherwise.

Ricca authorized the payment to boost morale and retain staff. School board members said they had no problem with the payment being made; they said they would only have wanted Ricca to tell them first.