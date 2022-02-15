Montpelier, VT — In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott says that schools with 80 percent of students vaccinated will be advised to do away with masks come February 28.

“The risk of kids not being able to see faces of friends, anxiety that comes with the constant reminder of this virus amongst this age group and guided our decision,” said Scott.

Since this is a recommendation and not a mandate, Scott expects some districts to move forward before hitting that mark and he hopes to drop mask guidance entirely for the education sector soon, if cases continue to drop off. “This wasn’t mandated to begin with, it was guidance and we’ll continue to provide guidance where we think its appropriate.”

State leaders also claim that some schools are taking restrictions too far, enacting things that do little to mitigate spread. “I’ve heard of schools not letting students talk during lunch or schools requiring students to wear masks during outdoor recess, or play in small pods on the playground,” said Dan French, Vermont Secretary of Education. “None of these types of measures are necessary and they send the wrong message to students that our schools are not safe from the virus.”

As the state moves forward, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says some Vermonters will move at a slower pace, and that’s OK and that we need to evaluate what’s best for ourselves. “And then we all need to accept these individual choices with empathy and without judgement.”

To help with the return from winter break, the state is providing two antigen tests for every student and encourages testing before returning to school.