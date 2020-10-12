Schools transition to more days of in-person learning starting mid-October

Vermont is one month into the school year and districts are moving to more days of in-person learning.

Governor Phil Scott recognized Vermonters’ efforts to make this possible.

“The fact that we’re getting this right. Getting kids back into the classroom with their peers, and managing these risks of this virus is one the proudest achievements since all of this began,” said Scott.

Burlington elementary schools and others throughout Chittenden County have announced plans to transition to four days of in-person instruction starting mid-October.

In Southern Vermont, Mill River Students in grades Pre-K through fourth grade, will take a bigger leap and open to five days back in the classroom.

Secretary Dan French with Vermont’s Agency of Education says we’re in good shape to move forward.

“The Covid-19 case count remains low and to date we have not seen any transmission of the virus in our schools,” said French.

French also made mention of a survey to monitor the trends of in-person and hybrid learning over time. The first one was already sent out.

“It’s important that we maximize opportunities for in-person instruction now when the conditions are very positive to do so,” said French.

Along with in-person learning plans, the Department of Education’s Task Force is revising its recommendations for greater clarity by the end of October.

French also spoke of a sports task force as athletes move indoors. He says winter sports will likely start after Thanksgiving but competition may not begin until after the first of the year.

“At this point, I’m not optimistic about our ability to allow wrestling and indoor track this winter. Wrestling is problematic due to the high degree of physical contact. Indoor track has the challenge of having a large number of their participants during their meets,” said French.

French says this guidance is complex and will come out by the end of october as opposed to October 15 as originally planned.

Scott says he’s pleased with the plans set in place to move forward.

“This is exactly what we had hoped for, proving schools can reopen safely, which increases the amount of time students can be in the classroom,” said Scott.