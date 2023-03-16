New York Senator Chuck Schumer believes President Biden’s proposed budget will bring benefit to New York’s North Country, particularly when it comes to home heating and prescription drugs.

“The President’s plan will expand on the work I started in the Inflation Reduction Act to lower prescription drug costs by expanding the list of drugs Medicare can negotiate,” said Senator Schumer in a tele-conference.

“The Heat Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) gets $4.1 billion, a $111 million increase, it helps nearly 700,000 households across Upstate New York .”

HEAP was expanded last year to help people combat rising heat costs, which National Grid projected a 29% increase in last fall.

Senator Schumer also highlighted expanding the $35 cap on insulin costs to everyone with diabetes, something he pushed personally in Plattsburgh this past summer.

The President’s budget also has more money for Amtrak, including 1.2 billion dollars for the Northeast corridor, and it comes as the Adirondack line is set to start running through the North Country again after a 3-year absence.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was first to announce Amtrak’s return last week. She has been outspoken on the President’s overall budget plan. In a statement, she said “Joe Biden’s reckless budget doubles down on the same far left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis. I am working to provide a critical check on the Biden administration and have passed legislation to rein in Joe Biden’s reckless actions fueling inflation, which is a tax on every hardworking family in Upstate New York and the North Country.”