Schumer: NRA should be investigated for federal bankruptcy fraud

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud.

In a Sunday tweet, the Senate Majority Leader claimed the gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a lawsuit seeking to put it out of business. That lawsuit was filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges senior leadership spent millions of the NRA’s dollars on vacations, private jets and other personal luxuries.

A judge rejected the NRA’s attempt to declare bankruptcy, ruling in May that it was a bad-faith attempt to sidestep James’s lawsuit. NRA leaders made it clear the nonprofit group was in strong financial shape and was only seeking bankruptcy protection so that it could change its state of incorporation from the Empire State to Texas.