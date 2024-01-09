Plattsburgh, NY – According to the Cliton County district attorney’s office in Plattsburgh, 40-year-old Sean P. Lermineau was sentenced to 8-10 years in jail after his conviction in November of 2023 after his guilty plea of being connected to a vehicular assault and meth charge.



Lermineau was indicted in January of last year. In October of 2022, he led police on what they called a high-speed chase while under the influence of multiple drugs and crashed into another vehicle, which caused serious physical injuries to the driver.



He will serve five years of post-supervision release after time served and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, $300 surcharge, and over $4,900 in restitution.