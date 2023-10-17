MONTPELIER, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott has joined a bipartisan group of U.S. governors calling for “immediate and continued aid to Israel in the weeks and months to come.”

In a post on X, Scott Congress urged Congress to act quickly as Israel “responds to the heinous acts of terrorism committed against its people” by Hamas militants.

The post included a letter to Congressional leaders, calling for confirmations of key ambassadorships and military posts in the region as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Sixteen other governors signed the letter, including Governors Kathy Hochul of New York, Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The letter says that states have had to increase security in Jewish communities and houses of worship because of a “rise in antisemitism across the country.” The governors asked Congress to ensure funding for local and state governments to “combat antisemitism at home.”

The letter also commends President Joe Biden, as well as members of Congress for their support of Israel.