Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced almost 50 renovation projects will receive a total of $4 million in tax credits.

Governor Scott says growing the state’s economy and revitalizing its downtowns has been a top priority. The projects receiving this award fall into many categories including commercial venues, affordable housing, and accessibility additions.

“Our downtowns and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities, and supporting them in every corridor of our state is key to growing our economy, and creating new opportunities for Vermonters,” said Governor Scott.

“I’d like to thank the city of Saint Albans, I work with them and for them on lots of projects, and this is one of them,” said Jim Cameron, a tax credit recipient. “This is a great building, it’s really something, Vermont marble, Swanton granite, two-foot thick walls.”

Cameron, who received one of the grants, owns and is renovating St. Alban’s former Custom House and post office. He plans to turn it into a commercial space with housing units on the top floors.

“Thanks to the support of the Legislature, the Downtown Board was thrilled to fund 49 projects in communities large and small,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This year we awarded a record number of rehabilitation and revitalization projects, and I am grateful to the dedicated Vermonters working to keep the heart and soul of their communities vibrant places for years to come.”