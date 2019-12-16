Scott announces second round of safety grants to Vermont schools

Dozens of schools in Vermont will divvy up $1.4 million in state grants aimed at making students, teachers and staff less vulnerable.

It’s the second round of grants authorized by the legislature after a statewide school safety assessment in early 2018 identified gaps in security at public, private and independent schools across the state. The initial $5.5 million helped more than 300 schools install new doors, public address systems, security cameras and other projects.

The new round of funding will help 69 schools with about 150 similar projects in 2020, said Gov. Phil Scott.

“These funds fill gaps left by the first round of grants,” he said.