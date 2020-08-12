Scott declared winner in GOP primary for Governor

The Associated Press has declared Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) the winner of Tuesday’s GOP Gubernatorial Primary.

Scott faced a primary challenge from John Klar and three other candidates.

As of 9 pm Tuesday, Scott had gathered 74 percent of the vote, with Klar trailing at 21 percent. 32 percent of precincts were reporting.

Following the victory, Gov. Scott released a statement:

“I’m thankful to all the Republicans, Democrats and independents who supported me in today’s primary election. The confidence you’ve placed in me during these incredibly unique and challenging times is an honor.”