Scott details phase-2 reopening; outdoor mask mandate relaxed

Starting Saturday, Vermonters won’t be required to wear masks outdoors if they can distance themselves, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At his Friday briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said the state will also move to phase two of its reopening with larger gatherings allowed and most sectors and businesses being under universal guidance. That includes mask wearing, distancing, practicing good hygiene and staying home when sick.

Scott says “science and data show that outdoor transmission is rare,” with little risk if people follow the state’s guidance. He says municipalities and businesses can have stricter policies for outdoor mask-wearing if they want.