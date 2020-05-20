Scott expected to propose major stimulus package for Vermont businesses

(AP) — Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce a big economic stimulus package to help Vermont businesses struggling amid the coronavirus-related shutdown.

Senate President Tim Ashe says he expects it to be a $300 million to $400 million package for small businesses and nonprofits, using part of the $1.2 billion that Vermont received from the economic rescue law known as the Cares Act.

He says it would help qualifying businesses pay expenses like mortgage payments and utilities. Scott is expected to make the announcement Wednesday during a media briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic.