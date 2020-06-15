Scott extends state of emergency til July 15; reopening will continue

Gov. Phil Scott has extended for another month the state of emergency imposed to help the state cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his regular Monday briefing, Scott said he’s extending the state of emergency first imposed in March through July 15, but that the state’s economy will continue to reopen.

“To continue to manage this reality, the fact is the state of emergency must remain in place,” he said. “Remember the state of emergency is just a vehicle or mechanism to do all the things we need to do to manage our response.”

As part of the continued reopening, Scott said the state’s campgrounds are now allowed to be open at full capacity.

On Monday, the Vermont Health Department reported one new positive test for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to just under 1,130. The number of deaths in Vermont remains steady at 55.