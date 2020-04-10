Scott extends Vermont’s stay-at-home order, other virus directives through May 15

Gov. Phil Scott on Friday extended Vermont’s state of emergency, including the order for residents to stay at home to contain the spread of the COVID-19, through May 15.

The original order was issued March 13 and was set to expire April 15.

““We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet,” Scott said.

Since declaring a state of emergency, Scott has issued numerous orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:

visitor restrictions for long-term care and other health facilities;

closing bars and restaurants, schools and day care centers and close contact businesses;

limiting the size of mass gatherings;

closing in-person operations for most businesses and;

implementing travel restrictions and a 14-day quarantine for those entering Vermont from other states.

“We will continue to watch the trends, and as soon as the data shows a downward trend, we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a way that’s responsible and safe,” Scott said.

The governor has scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference where state officials are expected to update internal modeling on the rate the illness is spreading in Vermont. The current models project the peak of cases between mid-to-late April and early May.