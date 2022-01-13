Montpelier, VT — Vermont has launched the Multiunit Dwelling Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program in an effort to install EV charging stations at rental properties. $1,000,000 is being made available in grants up to $80,000 per site and $300,000 per applicant, with priority towards affordable housing projects.

“This program is another step towards electrifying the transportation sector,” said Governor Scott. “Ensuring Vermonters have access to home charging options will support the transition to electric vehicles, which will benefit the environment and reduce transportation costs for Vermonters.”

Experts believe that the EV market will become more affordable through market development, purchase incentives, and re-sale of used EVs, so increasing access to charging stations will be vital moving forward.

“The EV market share has doubled over the last year, and this is just the start as more affordable models continue arriving in Vermont, availability of used EVs grows, and incentives bring down up-front costs,” said David Roberts, Drive Electric Vermont coordinator.

“We are excited the program launching today will make it easier for Vermonters to make the switch to an EV by increasing availability of charging at multi-family properties.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development will be hosting an informational webinar on January 26 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. You can access the webinar here.

Deadline to apply for grants is April 1, 2022.