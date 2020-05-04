Scott lifts suspension of clinic visits, lab testing and outpatient surgeries

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that health care providers can begin seeing some patients and performing elective outpatient procedures that were suspended in March.

The decision is the latest in what Scott has called a “phased” approach to reopening the state after directives that shut down most businesses, closed preK-12 schools and imposed a stay-at-home order for residents. Scott’s State of Emergency remains in effect until May 15, although he has allowed more people to return to work as the state’s modeling continues to show the spread of COVID-19 has slowed.

Under Scott’s latest directive, clinic visits and diagnostic imaging can begin immediately, along with elective surgeries and procedures that do not require hospitalization. Providers must follow social distancing and federal guidelines to prevent and control infection.

Hospitals, clinics and diagnostic labs must screen patients for symptoms of the virus when they show up for their appointment, as well as all staff and visitors before they enter the building. The new guidelines require that staff and patients wear protective equipment as necessary, such as surgical, N95 or KN95 masks and ey-protection goggles.

“While postponing these procedures was necessary to help protect our healthcare system, workers and patients during this pandemic, we know these procedures are important to Vermonters’ overall health,” he said. “We thank everyone for their patience; they’ve helped us make sure we did not risk our ability to care for COVID-19 patients. But we’re at a point where we can begin lifting some restrictions.”

Three Vermonters died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in the state caused by the virus to 52. Health officials also reported at least 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, 897 people in Vermont have tested positive.