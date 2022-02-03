In his State of the State address on January 5, Governor Phil Scott highlighted the need to offer more paths to trades training and Career and Technical Education and the importance of trades. Staffing shortages have hit the trade sector hard, as Vermont has thousands of openings for trade workers, which includes electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and more.

“We need to end the stigma around CTE,” said Scott. “It’s time we recognize going into the trades is just as impressive and just as lucrative as a 4 year degree.”

Scott designated February ‘Career and Technical Education month’ and has designated $10 million in his budget to reduce education costs for those studying trades. Additionally, $45 million from Vermont’s education fund will be used to upgrade tech centers.

Bob Travers, Director of the Center for Technology Essex says it is important for families to know college isn’t the only path to success, especially with older Vermonters holding many of the skilled trade positions.

“If that’s the only thing, we’re kind of missing the opportunity to give them the why. College is an important pathway for some students, but not all.” Travers says 400 students are enrolled at the CTE, making it the largest of Vermont’s 17 regional career and Tech Ed centers. CTE offers as many as 23 different pathways for students. “They go out of here with a real advantage for the future.”

Riyam Al-Janabi, a senior at Essex High School with a focus in architecture is also a second year in the engineering program. She’s had the chance to see if the field is a fit, while earning college credit and internship experience. “I think I’m learning and I’m being prepared for my future career, and its my dream career,” said Al-Janabi. “I’ll be going to college with good actual work experience in these softwares and business life.”