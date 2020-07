Vermont has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and hasn’t had a death from the illness in more than a month. But Gov. Phil Scott says the state has to remain vigilant because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in other parts of the country.

At a briefing Tuesday, Scott said the state is considering expanding its mask mandate but he added that he’s concerned that “a mandate will create unnecessary conflict.” He says he expects a mask mandate may be needed in the future.