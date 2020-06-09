Scott seeks public member for Vermont’s new racial equity task force

Gov. Phil Scott is seeking applicants for a new task force designed to promote racial, ethic and cultural equity in Vermont.

Scott created the panel last week partially in response to the disproportionate toll that COVID-19 is taking on minority populations as well as to review current law on hate speech and freedom of speech and to look for ways to encourage minority populations to serve in public office. The announcement came in the aftermath of nationwide protests, including some in Vermont, against violence by police and racism following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The governor’s office said the task force will undertake three major projects including:

Evaluating structures of support for racially diverse populations, including a focus on the racial disparities in health outcomes highlighted by COVID-19;

Reviewing current state and federal law on hate speech and freedom of speech and considering changes to state law to clarify the path for prosecuting harassment, hate speech and other bias-motivated crimes; and

Studying and presenting options to encourage Vermonters from diverse, marginalized or underrepresented racial and ethnic groups to run and serve in public office at all levels.

The task orce will be chaired by the Vermont Executive Director of Racial Equity Xusana Davis and include up to seven additional members, including one member of the public. It will submit recommendations to Scott on the first project by August 15 and preliminary recommendations on the second and third by December 15