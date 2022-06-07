Randolph, VT — As some Vermonters are looking for places to live, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed legislation that invests in housing programs. One such area in Randolph has been vacant for nearly 20 years but the Salisbury Square project is hoping to build a new neighborhood to help address Vermont’s housing crisis.

Governor Scott approved two new laws that could bring in more than $45 million for housing programs. “Anyone who has tried to buy a home or find an apartment to rent knows how critical this is,” said Scott. The bills are funded by both state funds and by the American Rescue Plan.

Some of that money will go toward the Salisbury Square neighborhood. “We went to the community and asked what would you like to see here? Their answer was, we’d like to see a new neighborhood,” said Julie Iffland, Executive Director of Randolph Community Development Corporation.

Randolph, like many Vermont towns is experiencing housing shortages and projects like these will ease that burden. “They will not only be affordable to rent or to buy, but affordable to live in because we are all facing those problems,” said Iffland.

State leaders have praised the bi-partisan effort to get the new laws passed. “The end result of here is a great example of how people from different parties can agree on a fundamental problem” said Scott.

“These bills are great examples of why Vermont is such a fabulous place to live, work, or make progress and how we productively work together,” said Senator Allison Clarkson, (D) Windsor.

According to engineers, the timeline of this project is still in the works, although one mentioned that he hopes to start construction by autumn.