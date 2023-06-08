Montpelier, VT – On Thursday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill into law aimed to help prevent suicide. Suicides are one of the top causes of death in the state. The new law directs the Department of Health to make a statewide plan to expand training and education for suicide prevention in schools and health facilities. The plan will also address gaps in funding for programs like the 988 Lifeline, as well as improve data collection on suicide and contributing factors. The plan is due July first, 2024.