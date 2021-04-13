Scott suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont “out of abundance” of caution

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Gov. Phil Scott said that Vermont will follow the recommendation of federal health officials and suspend vaccinations scheduled Tuesday for clinics that administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scott said on Twitter that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that anyone scheduled to receive the J&J version of the vaccine will be contacted to reschedule appointments.

Following CDC and FDA recommendations, out of an abundance of caution, Vermont is suspending today's J&J clinics. All those who were scheduled today are being reached out to directly to reschedule appointments. More information will be provided this afternoon as we learn more. https://t.co/jFun7xPuhf — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 13, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, Scott and top administration officials said they would delay the regular Tuesday virus briefing so they can learn more about the decision by the federal government to pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tuesday briefings usually begin at 11 a.m. It is being delayed until noon. Scott regularly attends a briefing with White House officials that begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The delay will give Scott, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine time to learn about the decision to pause use of the single-dose vaccine while officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The decision will not affect the other two vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, that are authorized for use in the United States. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.