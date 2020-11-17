Scott to COVID denialists: “Don’t pretend it’s about freedom”

x

Gov. Phil Scott delivered a stinging rebuke to coronavirus skeptics Friday, saying those who deny the science behind the state’s response to the pandemic “care more about what they want to do rather than what they need to do to help protect others.”

“The sceptics are right. They can do what they want,” Scott said. “But, please, don’t call it patriotic. Don’t pretend it’s about freedom. Real patriots serve and fight for all, whether they agree with them or not.”

Scott’s comments came a day after Vermont recorded its highest single-day case, with 120. Shortly before he took the podium, the Department of Health reported another 95 new cases, bringing the total for the state since March to 3,105.

