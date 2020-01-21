Scott to lay out spending priorities Tuesday in governor’s budget address

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to lay out his 2020 spending priorities to a joint session of the Vermont House and Senate on Tuesday.

In the annual governor’s budget address, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Statehouse, Scott is expected to suggest ways to pay for some of the proposals he made in his state-of-the-state address from earlier this month.

Scott has proposed a universal after school program, affordable housing and investments in electric vehicles. He also reiterated his long-standing call to rescue Vermont from a demographic crisis that is preventing much of the state from growing while the tax base shrinks.