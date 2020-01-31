Scott vetos mandatory paid-leave bill, will push voluntary program

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that he has vetoed H.107, a mandatory paid leave program passed by the Vermont Legislature, and will “move forward” with his own proposal for a voluntary program.

In his veto message, Scott said he is opposed to the $29 million in additional payroll taxes required to pay for the mandatory program, which would guarantee up to 12 weeks of paid family leave.

“I share the goal to provide a program that allows workers time to take care of family and personal health needs, and to bond with new children,” Scott said. “That’s why my administration has advocated for, and acted on, a voluntary paid family and medical leave plan.”

Scott said he is also opposed to what he called the “cumbersome bureaucracy” that would operate the state-run program, which he said has the “potential for long-term administrative issues and costs.”

The governor says his administration is moving forward with the Vermont State Employees Union to provide 8,500 state employees with an affordable “option” for family and medical leave insurance. Scott said the adminstration is accepting proposals from insurers to run the program. The winning bidder would be required to make the same coverage available to all Vermont employers at “a rate comparable to the state rate.”

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said she was “incredibly disappointed” with the governor’s decision to veto the bill, but vowed to start working to override it.

“This debate is not over and the House will take prompt action next week,” she said.

