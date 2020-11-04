Scott defeats Zuckerman to win another term as Vermont Governor

Gov. Phil Scott received an early lead over his progressive opponent Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, and has officially won a third term as Vermont’s Governor.

A Republican in a heavily Democratic state, Scott is seen as popular with the public and has received high marks for his handling of the coronavirus in Vermont. Zuckerman is a 48-year-old farmer from Hinesburg who has campaigned on promises to do more to advance progressive causes like having wealthy people pay more in taxes and doing more to combat climate change.