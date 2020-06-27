Scuba Team recovers body of missing swimmer near Red Rocks Park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont State Police Scuba Team recovered the body of Todd Anderson, 51, of South Burlington around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Anderson was with six people who departed Burlington Harbor for Shelburne Bay, Tuesday.

Anderson dove into the water, to help a child who had trouble swimming.

Police say he slipped beneath the water, after trying to get back to the boat. That’s when another man, David King, 33, went after Anderson.

King, too, struggled to swim, but he was later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. CPR was administered, but King died at UVM Medical Center, Tuesday night.

The Vermont State Police Marine Unit, and U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search for Anderson.