After a record breaking year in the effort to support cancer research, SD Ireland’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is back. The parade was canceled last year as lockdowns were just instituted.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to get the 23 honking concrete trucks back on the road. The event starts at 3:30 from the Williston location, with the trucks making their way through Winooski and Burlington. The Vice President of the company, Kim Ireland hopes the parade will bring people joy.

“I hope it will get people out to get some fresh air that have probably been cooped up for a good part of the winter,” Ireland said. “It’s supposed to be relatively nice tomorrow, and just bring smiles to peoples faces.”

SD Ireland raised $175,000 dollars for cancer research at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Here is the parade route.