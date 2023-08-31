Police are continuing to search Thursday for a man who fled officers in a car, a bike, a stolen sailboat and on foot before disappearing into the woods at Rock Point Commons.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to check on a man passed out in a running vehicle, which police determined matched the description of one used in an armed robbery last week.

When the officers roused the man, he became belligerent and drove off at “at a high rate of speed,” allegedly assaulting officers with the vehicle as he fled. Police later found the vehicle near the North Ave Cooperative.

Officers saw the man, who they said ran off and stole a bicycle. Witnesses told officers the man appeared to have a gun.

The man made his way to Appletree Bay, where he allegedly stole a sailboat and attempted to flee before he was intercepted by the Coast Guard. Police say the man abandoned the boat after running aground on the base of cliffs along Rock Point.

Police say they believe the man is hiding in trees on the cliff. Officers at the top of the cliff have attempted to make contact with the man, but have so far been unsusccesful.

This a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.