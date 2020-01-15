Search to resume Wednesday, for person believed to be in Saranac River

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The search for someone believed to have jumped into the Saranac River Tuesday afternoon, will resume Wednesday morning.

Rescue crews suspended their search around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m., Plattsburgh police and fire responded along with the Cumberland Head Cold Water Rescue Squad. There was also a homeland security helicopter in the area.

Someone who lives close to the scene told LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 a man was running from police, but Chief Levi Ritter said he couldn’t confirm anything yet.

“Based on some eyewitness accounts we had gathered, the person was seen going down the river. We have been unable to locate this person as of yet,” Chief Ritter said late Tuesday afternoon.

Search efforts resume Wednesday.