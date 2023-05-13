Authorities in southern Vermont are searching for a missing Bennington man who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Police say Gary Monroe, 72, stands 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday walking away from a home on Murphy Road in Bennington.

The person who saw him walk away didn’t know where he was going. Investigators also say Monroe does not have either a car or a cell phone.

The Bennington Police are specifically asking everyone in the Murphy Road area to check sheds, garages or barns and to review footage or photos from any security cameras they may have. They’re asking anyone with any leads to call the department at (802) 442-1030.