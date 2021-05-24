Burlington School District considering locations for new high school

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the Burlington School District is aggressively searching for locations to build a new high school and technical center.

“We’re probably going to get to a handful, 5-10 sites in the next 6-8 weeks,” he said. “Then we can move into phase 2 and narrow the recommendations to 2-3 for consideration.”

The potential locations are throughout the Queen City. Flanagan says the school’s Institution Road site, which was shut down last year, still provides viable land for building, well as large open fields for recreation. But downtown spaces boast good connectivity and internship opportunities for students, he said.

Environmental testing will be part of the consideration process, following ongoing PCB contamination at the old school. Flanagan says the current lease at downtown BHS in the former Macy’s building ends in 3.5 years, so he’s pushing the board to work quickly.

“We really need to get into a new high school in four years,” he said. “That’s an aggressive timeline and faster than most people are telling me we can get this done.”

Councilor Ali Dieng shares that standpoint. He encouraged Flanagan and the board to work smart, not hard.

“Now we’re back to the drawing board, I am not sure if we wanna rush this,” Dieng said. “We need a return of investment on Burlington high school downtown. To me, 2-3 years is possibly wasting money.”