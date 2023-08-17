Brattleboro, VT – Brattleboro Police seized drugs, cash and at least one weapon while executing search warrants on Linden and Elliot streets early Thursday.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., police alerted residents of “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” The department said there was no public-safety concern, but urged people to avoid the locations.

A short time later, Brattleboro Police posted images from the operation on its Facebook page that showed cash, drugs and a pistol apparently seized from the Elliot Street location. The department said it was assisted by Weathersfield Police Department K9 unit.

Source: Brattleboro Police/Facebook