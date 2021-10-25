Sears Lane residents expected to leave encampment Tuesday morning

People experiencing homelessness at Sears Lane in Burlington must leave the encampment Tuesday morning.

Monday night, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger met with city councilors, the city attorney and a housing advocate to discuss the future of Sears Lane. He says after 9 a.m. Tuesday, residents who refuse to leave will be punished for trespassing.

“It is unsafe for campers, it is unsafe for neighbors, it is an unsafe place for the city’s first responders,” said Weinberger.

One man who agreed to speak on camera Monday afternoon says he plans to leave Tuesday, but he doesn’t know where he’ll go.

“I don’t know. I don’t have a clue,” said John Robtoy. “This is more or less a community, it’s a home.”

Executive Director Paul Dragon of the Champlain Valley Office for Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) says housing efforts are underway. The city partnered with CVOEO to provide essential housing services and meals to Sears Lane residents. Dragon says by Tuesday, nine people will move into hotels and it’s likely the number will increase to twelve.

“Everybody should know there are possibilities and CVOEO is providing resources if people do indeed want to go,” said Dragon.

Dragon says two people plan to relocate out of state, something CVOEO will pay for as long as they have a housing plan. Others have indicated living in campers, another housing option they are willing expense.

A community member, who asked to remain anonymous, says he wishes the city had a designated space for people who prefer to live this way.

“I feel safe here and I know as I fact, I’m safer here than carrying a backpack up and down the west coast,” he said.”

Last month, the city put out proposal to non-profit service providers to manage the site, but according to the Mayor’s Office, none responded to this request.

“Our perspective is that you know, we’re not there to manage sites, we’re there to self organize and what that means try to create community and self manage their own living situation,” said Dragon. “We have several programs that are focused on permanent housing so if we go in and start managing encampments that is diametrically opposed to what we want as a society and and as an agency.”

He says Sears Lane residents will have up to 30 days in hotels. For those who need more time, Mayor Weinberger says the city may be able to provide additional time to residents.

“On a case by case basis, the city may grant additional flexibility to Sears Lane campers who are working with CVEOE and have a housing plan that requires some additional time,” said Weinberger.

Monday night, Burlington City Attorney Dan Richardson advised Weinberger there will be a preliminary injunction hearing Thursday.

This was in response to a temporary restraining order filed by two Sears Lane occupants last week. The court rejected it, but the occupants were allowed to file a revised emergency motion. Richardson says it doesn’t put any limitations on the policy to remove occupants Tuesday.