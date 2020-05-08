Second arrest made in Burlington homicide investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A second arrest has been made in connection to an April 26 shooting on North Avenue that left one man dead.

On Friday afternoon, 27 year-old Peter Nguyen turned himself in to police with his attorney.

Nguyen, a Burlington resident, had no prior criminal record in Vermont. Detectives had initially not known who was involved in the death of 38 year-old Steven Martin, but continued to follow leads and interview witnesses.

The other suspect, 25 year-old Octavious Allen-Napier, was arrested on April 29, initially on suspicion of federal firearms violations. Police later disclosed that Allen-Napier, a Philadelphia native, may be associated with the homicide.

Allen-Napier is ‘well known’ to Burlington law enforcement, having previously served a prison sentence for an aggravated assault committed on Church Street in 2018. He was released from prison in late 2019, and was living in Burlington.

Burlington Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison said a potential motive for the shooting allegedly dates back several years ago to a fight between Martin and the two suspects.

“These are folks who are known to each other,” Chief Morrison said. “They have a dispute going back, as far as we know, a couple of years ago. As far as we know, they hadn’t encountered one another since then until the same weekend as the shooting.”

The April 26 incident is the most recent in what was a series of four shooting incidents in two weeks.

“It’s pretty much unheard of for our city to have that many shooting incidents in a short period of time,” Morrison said. “All of those situations have been resolved in a quick, timely manner.”

A date for Allen-Napier’s arraignment on State charges has not been set yet, but Morrison expects that will happen next week. He will be arraigned on Federal firearms charges June 4.

As of Friday afternoon, police expected Nguyen would be arraigned later in the evening. Additional information on his charges will be available then.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.