With the Vermont primary just a week away, Secretary of State Jim Condos talked about what voters should know ahead of time and wants as many people as possible to come out and vote. A lot of residents are already casting their ballots through the mail via early voting.

“If someone has lost their ballot, they can still vote at the clerk’s office before primary day, or at the polls, on primary day they will need to sign an affidavit saying they have lost their ballot,” said Secretary Condos.

New to Vermont’s election this year is ballot curing, which means voters now have the opportunity to ‘cure’ defective ballots, which previously was not possible by law. “That the certificate envelope that the voter ballot goes in is not signed, that is a very common one that can be cured,” said Will Senning, Director of Elections and Campaign Finance. “That the voted ballot is not in that certificate envelope when it returned, that will also make it defective and can be cured.”

Secretary Condos also wants to remind people that official results are not immediately available on election night. “The town clerks in Vermont have 48 hours to review to verify and certify their election results before they submit them to our office.”

Official results are then certified at the statewide campus seven days after the election. This is the last election cycle Secretary Condos will oversee as Vermont’s chief election official, but he is leaving behind the following message. “Your vote is your voice, exercise it, it has been my honor as the secretary of state to serve Vermont citizens for the last twelve years, I hope to see you all at the polls on August 9.”

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.