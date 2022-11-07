With just hours until the General Elections polls open Tuesday, many Vermonters have already cast their ballots. Secretary of State Jim Condos and two City Clerks say universal mail-in balloting has been a success.

Secretary Condos noted, “with four days left after Friday, we had almost 151,000 ballots returned to the town clerks.” This accounts for nearly a third of all actively registered Vermont voters.

According to Winooski City Clerk Jenny Willingham, 23% of registered voters have already voted. Colchester Town Clerk Julie Graeter noted almost half the ballots that were sent out have been returned, amounting to just over 4,000 votes.

Willingham says, if you’ve already filled out a ballot but have yet to mail it in, you can still drop it off in-person. “We’re asking all voters to bring any absentee ballots to the polls,” she said. “We also have Chittenden Solid Waste District elections, so those ballots are requested only.”

The majority of Colchester’s early voting ballots were submitted through mail and the town dropbox. Graeter noted, Vermont offers same-day voter registration. “Anybody who’s not registered, come on in to the polling location tomorrow, we’ll get you registered, we’ll get you a ballot,” she explained. “Anybody who wants to vote in person who has their ballot in their hand already, bring it with you, that’ll make things a lot easier.”

Secretary Condos added, universal mail-in balloting has eliminated many voting issues, including transportation to the polls. He said, “your vote is your voice, exercise it, it’s your constitutional right, we’ve done everything we can to make it more accessible for you, and at the same time protecting the integrity of our election process.”