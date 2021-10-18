Secretary of State Colin Powell’s impact on Norwich University

On Monday, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, died at age 84 from COVID-19 complications.

General Powell visited Norwich University in 2014 delivering a Veterans Day speech. President of Norwich University Dr. Mark Anarumo said Powell influenced his leadership style.

“We should be remembering right now one of the great American leaders of all time,” Dr. Anarumo said. “What I learned from him was expecting high performance, holding people accountable, but developing those that might need the extra touch.”

Vermont Senior Senator Patrick Leahy took to Twitter to share his condolences.

Marcelle & I are devastated by Colin Powell's untimely passing. He was a wise, decent & generous spirit. He & Alma were married on the same day that we were and most yrs on that day we'd talk with & tease each other. Our hearts are heavy & our thoughts are w/ Alma & their family. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) October 18, 2021

“Marcelle and I are devastated by Colin Powell’s untimely passing,” Senator Leahy said in a tweet. “He was a wise, decent and generous spirit.”

Eleven years ago, Powell sent a message to Vermont troops.

“People often talk about the greatest generation meaning the World War II generation,” Powell said. “But America has been fortunate and blessed to have greatness in every single generation.”

Dr. Anarumo said Powell was a grounded and humble individual and that’s the kind of leadership qualities that resonate across services.

“I think it was how he was able to speak with such clarity and authority but always maintain that humility,” Dr. Anarumo said. “You never felt like he was going to talk down to you or judge you harshly.”

Governor Chris Sununu released a statement the passing of Powell.

“His legacy and character is one we must remember, and one that we should each seek to emulate in all that we do,” Governor Sununu said.

Governor Sununu has directed flags on all public buildings and grounds in the state of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on October 22.