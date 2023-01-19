Are Vermonters in tune with the way government works? That’s one question new Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is aiming to address as she begins her term in office, by integrating a civics education and engagement position on her team.

Secretary Copeland Hanzas notes her previous position holder, Jim Condos, worked on voter reform, trying to make it easier for Vermonters to vote through mail-in balloting, and same-day registration. To further these efforts, Copeland Hanzas is creating the Education & Civic Coordinator position.

She’s currently hiring for the job, which would help create a civics curriculum in schools, get adults more engaged in the democratic process, and build a 2024 General Election voter guide.

“A lot of the reason why people don’t vote is that they either don’t know how to vote, they’ve never gotten into the habit of voting, or they feel that their vote isn’t important and that their vote doesn’t matter,” Copeland Hanzas says.

“Civic engagement is something that can really start at the earliest level, talking about the democratic process,” she adds.

Copeland Hanzas says the position is key to making sure more students have access to civic engagement, and she wants to give citizens the tools to be able to participate in democracy.

And we want to figure out how much you know about United States government, history, and more! Take the FOX44/ABC22 Exam to find out.