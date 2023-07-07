Burlington, VT – On Friday Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, took the stage at Burlington’s waterfront, to highlight funding the state will receive from Biden’s investing in America agenda.

Vermont’s outdoors took center stage in the discussions. “We have opportunities to consult with the folks on the ground. We’re making sure that those conversations are happening because we really want to make sure we’re putting the money where it matters.” Said Haaland.

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is calling the funding historic and says it’s critical in the fight against climate change. Senator Peter Welch notes how recent weather shows how important the fight against climate change is. “We just had the three hottest days in the history of our world. This argument about whether climate change is real or not is long gone. What we now face are the practical steps that we could take that are going to help us address the absolutely urgent challenge of climate change.”

Vermont is one of 10 states set to benefit from the northern forest initiative. The $25,000,000 program is dedicated to preserving America’s northern forests.

The money will go towards developing a landscape conservation plan, making the land more resilient to floods, improving water quality for Lake Champlain, and carrying out stream restoration work. Kyla Hastie, acting regional director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service says these funds will have a great impact on forest health. “These forests are degraded with roads or stream crossings that may not be available for flow.”

Officials also held roundtable discussions with those in Vermont’s outdoor recreational community on Friday morning. Haaland pointed out how important outdoor recreation is for the local and national economy. “Outdoor recreation is a powerhouse for our nation’s economy which generated 862 billion dollars in 2021. Right here in Vermont, that included 1.5 Billion in the State’s GDP and provided for 14,592 jobs.”