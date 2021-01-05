Sen. Balint discusses making history and getting to back to work in Montpelier

MONTPELIER – On Wednesday, the Vermont Legislature will begin a busy 2021 session, doing so under new leadership in both chambers.

In the Senate, Sen. Becca Balint (D-Windham) is poised to make history if she’s confirmed as the State’s 82nd President Pro Tem. Balint would be the first woman and first openly gay person to hold the position.

“I feel like I am standing on the shoulders of so many strong women who have come before me to blaze the trail,” Balint said. “I’ve heard from a lot of my former students, from children of friends, and from community members whose daughters are very excited to think about this glass ceiling being shattered.”

Sen. Balint’s colleagues nominated her unanimously, and her rise up the political ranks has been a quick one. She was first elected in 2015, and became Senate majority leader in 2017.

She said she doesn’t have much political experience, but draws from her background in education to be an effective leader. She taught history and social studies for many years, both in schools and at the community college level.

As you might imagine, this particular legislative session that Sen. Balint finds herself leading will be a busy one. Lawmakers will have to make tough decisions about which of a handful of crises should be addressed first.

Sen. Balint said her perspective on navigating the pandemic and the various emergencies caused by it has been shaped partly by the Legislature’s economist Tom Kavet. She said he told lawmakers that they aren’t ‘driving the train’, the pandemic and the economic crisis related to it is.

“What he meant by that is that we have to go in with an open mind, and be flexible and agile based on the needs on the ground,” Balint said.

In the coming weeks and months, the Legislature will likely once again be in the position of deciding how to disperse Federal COVID-19 relief to Vermont’s cities, towns and businesses.

When asked if she had any key takeaways from that same process last year with the CARES Act that might help this time around, Sen. Balint said protecting Vermont’s small businesses should be a top priority.

“We need to make sure that the money we are pumping into small businesses is at the top of our list, because a lot of the larger businesses, the multi-nationals, they have deeper pockets,” Sen. Balint said. “They’re able to weather this kind of crisis much more robustly than our small businesses, which are the bulk of our businesses here in Vermont.”

In the Vermont House of Representatives, Rep. Jill Krowinski is expected to become the next Speaker, succeeding Mitzi Johnson after she lost her re-election bid. Sen. Balint will succeed Tim Ashe, who leaves office after 12 years in the Vermont Senate and four years as pro tem.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott weighed in on the upcoming legislative session, saying people shouldn’t expect “any surprises” in his inaugural address.

He added that he’s met with Rep. Krowinski, Sen. Balint and other leaders in recent days.

“It was a very productive meeting and I look forward to working with them,” Gov. Scott said. “Again, there won’t be a lot of surprises, but we’re all focused on the same thing so I thought it was a good first start.”