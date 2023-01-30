Senator Bernie Sanders is assuming a new leadership role in the U.S. Senate this year, and he already has plans to address issues concerning all Americans.

Sanders is now serving as the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (H.E.L.P.), a committee he’s been a part of ever since he became a Senator 16 years ago. Sanders says the first issue he hopes to address as Chairman is high prescription drug prices in the U.S., and what he continues to call greed from the pharmaceutical industry.

“We pay, in some cases, ten times more for the same exact medicine that is sold in Canada,” Sanders said. “Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry makes tens of billions of dollars in profit every single year. So that’s an issue I want to deal with.”

Lowering prescription drug costs is a priority for Sanders’ congressional counterparts in Vermont as well, with Senator Peter Welch discussing the issue a few weeks ago in Rutland.

“The cost of prescription drugs, and particularly the cost of insulin, is getting out of reach,” Welch said during a news conference at Rutland Pharmacy on Jan. 9.

But with that goal in mind, Sanders says getting any legislation past the Republican-controlled U.S. House could be challenging, and hopes the two sides are able to work together on lowering prescription drug prices.

“It is no secret that we have a divided Congress,” Sanders said. “You have kind of right-wing Republicans controlling the House, so that’s going to make life difficult, no question about it.”

“Whether you’re a conservative Republican or a strong Progressive, you understand that these problems are real,” Sanders continued. “For example, it doesn’t matter who you are, you can’t afford prescription drugs, you’re tired of the greed of the pharmaceutical industry. I think we can work there.”

Another main issue Sanders hopes to address on the H.E.L.P. Committee, and one he also hopes Democrats and Republicans can work together on, is childcare. Sanders says childcare needs to be more affordable and more accessible for working families in the U.S.

“No matter what your politics are, you know that the childcare system in this country is totally inadequate,” Sanders said. “So I hope we can work on those issues as well.”

Sanders is the first Senator from Vermont to be Chairman of the H.E.L.P. Committee in over 20 years, with the last one being Jim Jeffords back in 2001.