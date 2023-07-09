New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Food & Drug Administration to investigate the PRIME energy drink brand, according to a wide range of national media outlets including ABC News.

YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI launched the beverage line last year, and it’s quickly achieved a high degree of popularity among teenagers. However, a 12-ounce can of PRIME contains 200 milligrams of caffeine — about as much as a six-pack of Coca-Cola or nearly two cans of Red Bull energy drink.

Company representatives are defending the product, saying it’s clearly labeled as not recommended for children under 18. However, parents have complained that PRIME’s colorful advertising is aimed at kids. Doctors have also noted that PRIME’s high caffeine content has the potential to harm children.

During a news conference in New York City on Sunday, Sen. Schumer said he wants the FDA to determine if cans of PRIME should carry more warnings. The Senate Majority Leader also called for the agency to look into whether PRIME’s caffeine level is, in fact, safe for children.