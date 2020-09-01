Sen. Hassan promises to hold postmaster accountable

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that it will not reconnect mail sorting machines that have been taken offline in Manchester.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers last week he will not restore decommissioned mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes, saying they are not needed. But he also told Hassan he would look into the situation in Manchester.

Hassan, who recently toured the Manchester processing center, said Tuesday she was disappointed in the answer, and that the Trump administration is creating confusion and chaos.

DeJoy denies the Postal Service changes are linked to the elections.