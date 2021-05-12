Sen. Leahy advocates for more funding to fight domestic violent extremism

The Appropriations Committee with Vermont’s Senior Senator as chair, heard and gave testimony Wednesday about domestic violent extremism.

In just under 130 days the United States Justice Department has made more than 430 arrests after the deadly riot at the Capitol.

“The violence on January 6 was simply the latest chapter in installing history of domestic violence extremism in America,” Senator Patrick Leahy said.

Senator Leahy said it’s critical to confront domestic violence extremists in all forms.

“In 2020 alone white nationalist and like-minded extremists conducted 66% of terrorist plots and attacks in the United States,” Senator Leahy said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Appropriations Committee he has not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the “invasion” of the Capitol in January. Garland said he does not know how long it will take to wrap up these investigations.

“When someone tries to promote or impose an ideology through acts of violence, those acts can be the most dangerous crimes we confront as a society,” Garland said.

The FBI assessed that 2019 was the deadliest year for domestic extremism since 1995.

Many communities have experienced this horror over the past several years.

“In El Paso 23 people, most of whom were latino were gunned down while shopping at a Walmart,” Garland said. “In Pittsburgh 11 jewish worshipers were shot and killed at their sinagog.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated domestic violence extremism as a national priority area within the department.

“This means that state and urban areas across the nation will spend at least $77 million dollars to prevent, prepare for, protect against and respond to acts of domestic violence extremism,” Mayorkas said.

In the coming months DHS will increase training options and other support to help identify individuals at risk of radicalization.

“Today racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists are the most likely to conduct mass casualty attacks against civilians,” Mayorkas said.